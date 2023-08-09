Oppenheimer | At the Movies

Oppenheimer, based on the book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, is director Christopher Nolan's interpretation of the life of Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy), regarded as "the father of the atomic bomb." The film's co-stars include Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt and Allentown's Dane DeHaan. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the drama, history, biography film.

(Original air-date: 8/7/23)

