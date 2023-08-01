© 2023
At the Movies

Barbie | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published August 1, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT
Barbie the Movie
/
Facebook

The movie Barbie is based on the children's fashion doll created by Ruth Handler and launched in 1959 by the Mattel toy company. Barbie (Margot Robbie) travels from Barbieland to the real world, with Ken (Ryan Gosling) along for the ride. The comedy is more than just a day at the beach. Also starring: America Ferrera, Will Ferrell and Kate McKinnon. Greta Gerwig directs the film that adults can enjoy, too, or maybe even more.

Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the adventure fantasy comedy.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/31/23)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
