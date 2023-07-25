Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One | At the Movies

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One returns Tom Cruise to his role as Ethan Hunt in the seventh movie in the franchise. This time, Hunt is on an assignment to prevent the Entity, an AI system, from controlling the world. Also starring Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell and Esai Morales. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the action adventure thriller.

(Original air-date: 7/24/23)