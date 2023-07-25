© 2023
At the Movies

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published July 25, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT
Mission: Impossible
/
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One returns Tom Cruise to his role as Ethan Hunt in the seventh movie in the franchise. This time, Hunt is on an assignment to prevent the Entity, an AI system, from controlling the world. Also starring Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell and Esai Morales. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the action adventure thriller.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/24/23)

Tags
At the Movies Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part OneTom CruiseRebecca FergusonSimon PeggVing RhamesHayley AtwellEsai MoralesMission: ImpossibleActionadventureThrillerMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
