© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
At the Movies

Sound of Freedom | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published July 19, 2023 at 1:10 AM EDT
Sound of Freedom Movie
/
Facebook

Sound of Freedom is said to be based on a true story about Tim Ballard (Jim Caviezel), a United States Department of Homeland Security agent who saved children, mostly from outside the U.S., from human traffickers. The movie, by Mexican director Alejandro Monteverde, costars Mira Sorvino and Bill Camp. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the biography action drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/17/23)

Tags
At the Movies Sound of FreedomJim CaviezelAlejandro MonteverdeMira SorvinoBill CampHuman traffickingMovie ReviewBiographyActiondrama
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content