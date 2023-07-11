Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | At the Movies

It's been a long wait for what is said to be the fifth and final Indiana Jones role for Harrison Ford. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny should please fans of Ford, the franchise and old-school Hollywood movies. Also starring are: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Ethann Isidore, John Rhys-Davies, Karen Allen, Shaunette Renee Wilson and Antonio Banderas. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the action adventure film.

