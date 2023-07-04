© 2023
At the Movies

Asteroid City | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published July 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Asteroid City
Welcome to the wonderful, wacky world of writer-director Wes Anderson. His latest, Asteroid City, with an all-star ensemble cast led by Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson, is a parable about mid-century-modern America. The story takes place in a fictional southwestern U.S. town, where a Junior Stargazer Convention is held, when an unexpected visitor appears. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the comedy drama romance film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/3/23)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
