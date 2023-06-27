The Flash | At the Movies

The Flash is a terrific summer popcorn movie that has the right mix of action, character development, and humor. And you get not one but two Barry Allen, aka The Flash, characters, each played by Ezra Miller, who is tremendous. Speaking of tremendous, there's Michael Keaton as Batman and Sasha Calle as Supergirl. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the action, adventure, fantasy film.

(Original air-date: 6/26/23)