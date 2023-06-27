© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
At the Movies

The Flash | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published June 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT
Contributed photo
/
Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Flash is a terrific summer popcorn movie that has the right mix of action, character development, and humor. And you get not one but two Barry Allen, aka The Flash, characters, each played by Ezra Miller, who is tremendous. Speaking of tremendous, there's Michael Keaton as Batman and Sasha Calle as Supergirl. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the action, adventure, fantasy film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/26/23)

Tags
At the Movies The FlashEzra MillerMichael KeatonSasha CalleDC ComicsBatmanSuperheroesaction-adventureFantasyMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content