At the Movies

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published June 22, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT
The movie's title is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, but the real stars are Anthony Ramos (In The Heights) and Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah). The vehicles transforming into robots are fun, too, especially those voiced by Pete Davidson, Ron Perlman, Peter Cullen and Peter Dinklage. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the action, adventure, science fiction film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/19/23)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
