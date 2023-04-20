The Super Mario Bros. Movie | At the Movies

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is simply fun for (nearly) the entire family. In the feature-length animation film, Mario in the red cap is voiced by Chris Pratt and Luigi in the green cap is voiced by Charlie Day. Other character and voice actors include Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Bowser (Jack Black), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), Spike (Sebastian Maniscalco), King Cranky Kong, (Fred Armisen) and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key).

Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the adventure, comedy, fantasy animation film.

(Original air-date: 4/17/23)