At the Movies

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published April 13, 2023 at 12:19 AM EDT
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is based on the Hasbro tabletop role-playing game. The movie stars Chris Pine (Edgin) and Michelle Rodriguez (Holga), who put a team together unseat Forge (Hugh Grant), ruler of the land of Neverwinter. To do so, Edgin and his team must find a magical helmet. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the comedy, action, adventure, fantasy film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/10/23)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
