Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves | At the Movies

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is based on the Hasbro tabletop role-playing game. The movie stars Chris Pine (Edgin) and Michelle Rodriguez (Holga), who put a team together unseat Forge (Hugh Grant), ruler of the land of Neverwinter. To do so, Edgin and his team must find a magical helmet. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the comedy, action, adventure, fantasy film.

(Original air-date: 4/10/23)