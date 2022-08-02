Nope | At the Movies

In Nope, writer-director Jordan Peele (Oscar recipient, original screenplay, Get Out) is back with a UFO thriller. He re-teams with Daniel Kaluuya, as Otis, owner of a Hollywood horse ranch. He, his sister (Keke Palmer) and nearby amusement park owner (Steven Yeun) attempt to confront the mysterious entities. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the science fiction horror film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 8/1/22)