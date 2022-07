Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is a delightful comedy about a London cleaning woman who, in 1957, travels to Paris to visit the House of Dior in pursuit of the perfect dress. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press says to look for an Oscar Award nomination for Lesley Manville as Mrs. Harris. Hear Paul's full review of this new comedy drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/25/22)