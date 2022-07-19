© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
At the Movies.png
At the Movies

Thor: Love and Thunder | At the Movies

Published July 19, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT
ATM7-18.jpg

Thor: Love and Thunder finally reunites Chris Hemsworth (Thor) with Natalie Portman (ex-girlfriend Jane Foster). Christian Bale plays the nemesis, Gorr the God Butcher. Along for the poorly scripted ride are Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie and Russell Crowe as Zeus. Taika Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok”) returns to direct the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the action-adventure film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/18/22)

Tags

At the Movies Thor: Love and ThunderChris HemsworthNatalie PortmanChristian BaleTessa ThompsonRussell CroweTaika WaititiThorMarvel Cinematic Universeaction-adventureMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content
  • ATM-Gru.jpg
    Minions: The Rise of Gru | At the Movies
    Paul Willistein
    Minions: The Rise of Gru is an origin story about Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) and how he grew up to become an archvillain. Featuring the voice talents of Taraji P. Henson. Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Russell Brand, and Dame Julie Andrews.