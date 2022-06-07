© 2022
At the Movies

Top Gun: Maverick | At the Movies

Published June 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
ATM6-6.jpg

Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press says to prepare for the summer movie thrill ride of your life, 34 years later with the heavily-anticipated and delayed sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. It returns Tom Cruise to the big screen as the hotshot Navy jet pilot that brought his stardom to its peak. Paul says the movie is all that you could want in terms of summer popcorn entertainment at the cinema. Hear Paul's review of the action-drama film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/6/22)

Tags

At the Movies Top Gun: MaverickTom CruiseVal KilmerJennifer ConnellyMiles TellerNavyMilitaryActiondramaMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
