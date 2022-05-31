© 2022
At the Movies.png
At the Movies

Downton Abbey: A New Era | At the Movies

Published May 31, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT
ATM5-30.jpg

Downton Abbey: A New Era brings the cast of loveable and irascible characters back to the big screen. Fans of the 2019 feature movie and 2010-2015 public television series should enjoy the elegance, chivalry and silly fun anchored by Maggie Smith, with an Oscar nominee-worthy performance. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the drama, romance film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/30/22)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
