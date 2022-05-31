Downton Abbey: A New Era | At the Movies

Downton Abbey: A New Era brings the cast of loveable and irascible characters back to the big screen. Fans of the 2019 feature movie and 2010-2015 public television series should enjoy the elegance, chivalry and silly fun anchored by Maggie Smith, with an Oscar nominee-worthy performance. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the drama, romance film.

(Original air-date: 5/30/22)