At the Movies

The Duke | At the Movies

Published May 24, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT
The Duke is based on a true story about the theft of a Francisco Goya painting, The Duke of Wellington from The National Gallery in London, England. The film stars Oscar recipients Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren. It’s the last theatrical feature film directed by Roger Michell (Notting HillHyde Park on HudsonMy Cousin Rachel) before his passing. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the historical drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/23/22)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
