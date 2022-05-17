© 2022
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
At the Movies.png
At the Movies

Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness | At the Movies

Published May 17, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT
ATM5-16.jpg

With Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his role as Dr. Stephen Strange from the 2016 Marvel Cinematic Universe release Dr. Strange. This time, the universe provides several options for Dr. Strange, each more confounding than the next. The film also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the action, science fiction, fantasy horror film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/16/22)

Tags

At the Movies Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessBenedict CumberbatchBenedict WongElizabeth OlsenRachel McAdamsChiwetel EjioforXochitl GomezMarvel Cinematic UniverseActionscience fictionFantasyhorror filmMovie ReviewAt the Movies
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content
  • ATM5-9.jpg
    WDIY Headlines
    The Bad Guys | At the Movies
    Paul Willistein
    The Bad Guys is a DreamWorks animated feature film intended for children. It’s about a group of bad anamorphic characters who want to change their ways. Voice talent includes Sam Rockwell (Mr. Wolf), Marc Maron (Mr. Snake) and Awkwafina (Ms. Tarantula).