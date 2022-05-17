Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness | At the Movies

With Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his role as Dr. Stephen Strange from the 2016 Marvel Cinematic Universe release Dr. Strange. This time, the universe provides several options for Dr. Strange, each more confounding than the next. The film also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the action, science fiction, fantasy horror film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 5/16/22)