The Academy Awards will be presented on March 27. The Power of The Dog, along with its director Jane Campion and star Benedict Cumberbatch are predicted to be big winners among nominees from the films Belfast, West Side Story, Drive My Car, CODA, Don't Look Up, King Richard and more. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press makes his Oscar picks.

(Original air-date: 3/21/22)