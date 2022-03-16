© 2022
At the Movies

The Batman | At the Movies

Published March 16, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT
The Batman is a masterpiece of the superhero movie genre, powered by a brooding performance by Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, and Zoë Kravitz is purr-fect as Catwoman. The great cast also includes Colin Farrell (The Penguin), Paul Dano (The Riddler), Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro and Peter Sarsgaard. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the fantasy action crime drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/14/22)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
