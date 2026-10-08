Making Movement Accessible with Katherine Siwy | Active LV

On this episode, Margaret McConnell talks with Katherine Siwy, Vice President of Programs with the Arc of Lehigh and Northampton Counties, about the importance of getting out and active, especially for people with disabilities. Katherine shares the programs the Arc offers to support activity that works for each individual person.

Katherine explains how activities may be adapted for different abilities and why it's bittersweet to see people graduate from their programs. Plus, the need for accessible buildings and spaces throughout the community and the value of everyday inclusion.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/8/26)

