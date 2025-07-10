© 2025
Active Lehigh Valley

"You Are What You Eat" with Elliot Beadle | Active LV

By Michael Drabenstott
Published July 10, 2025 at 4:39 PM EDT

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott talks with Elliot Beadle, a Sports and Performance Dietitian Nutritionist from St. Luke's Health Network, to talk about how to improve the result you get out of your body based on what you put in it. Elliot talks about how proper nutrition can look different for people of different activity levels.

They also discuss how your body breaks down the food you eat and some of the biggest items you should be avoiding. Elliot also shares some considerations for people living vegan or vegetarian lifestyles and talks about how nutrition science is evolving.

Active Lehigh Valley is a monthly discussion that explores topics about physical health and getting active. Active Lehigh Valley is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network.

Listen every second Thursday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following NPR’s All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/10/25)

Active Lehigh Valley Elliot BeadleSt. Luke's Health NetworkNutritionHealthy eating
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
See stories by Michael Drabenstott
