‘To Do Well, You Need to Do Good’: Pinebrook’s Kathy Trimble and Community Leader David Yanoshik | a Closer Look

Laurie Hackett begins by welcoming Kathy Trimble, Vice President of Mission Advancement at Pinebrook Family Answers. Together they talk about Pinebrook's mission of helping children and families stay safe, healthy, and self-sufficient, as well as Kathy's family history of volunteerism and service,

Then, Laurie speaks with community leader David Yanoshik, who has given his time to a number of organizations over the years - from the United Way and Civic Theatre, to the Downtown Allentown Business Alliance, Dream Come True, and more. David talk about the spirit of volunteerism in the Lehigh Valley, personal mentors and memories, and how "in order to do well, you need to do good."

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/27/23)