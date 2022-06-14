Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert | At the Movies

Paul Willistein reviews the recent performance of Star Wars - accompanied by the Allentown Symphony Orchestra - at the PPL Center.

The event marries live, classical performance with pop culture iconic movies, introducing a new audience to classical music and the history behind some of the most nostalgic music from the movies. Paul examines this ever-growing trend and how the experience is for the music and movie fan in us all.

(Original air-date: 6/13/22)