At the Movies

Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert | At the Movies

Published June 14, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT
Paul Willistein reviews the recent performance of Star Wars - accompanied by the Allentown Symphony Orchestra - at the PPL Center.

The event marries live, classical performance with pop culture iconic movies, introducing a new audience to classical music and the history behind some of the most nostalgic music from the movies. Paul examines this ever-growing trend and how the experience is for the music and movie fan in us all.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/13/22)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
