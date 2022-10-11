Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for September, 2022
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for September, 2022.
Shows #1322 to #1326; 1-September-2022 to 29-September-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for September was Palancar.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
Alio Die and Dirk Serries - The Chapters of the Eclipse - Projekt
Bertrand Loreau - Let the Light Surround You - Spheric Music
Colin Rayment - Equilibrium - SynGate
David Helpling - IN - Spotted Peccary Music
Eleon - Magnetica - Heart Dance
Errant Space - Slow Wave - none
Forrest Smithson - Sky Mind Draming - none
Jim Ottaway - Somewhere In-Between - none
Klaus Schulze - Deus Arrakis - SPV
Max Corbacho - - Silentsun
NOX - Abyssal Codex - Winter-Light
OdNu - My Own Island - Audiobulb
Palancar - Live in Studio 2017-2019 - Emergent World
REMY - The Other Side - Deserted Island Music
Richard Scott - Everything Is Always at Once - Discus Music
Robert Schroeder - Spaces of a Dream - Spheric Music
Steve Roach - What Remains - Projekt
Thaneco and DASK - Stages - SynGate/Wave
Various Artists - Projekt 2022 - Projekt
Volker Lankow - Journey to Transient Places - Iapetus Music
