Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for September, 2022

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for September, 2022.

Shows #1322 to #1326; 1-September-2022 to 29-September-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for September was Palancar.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=========================================

Alio Die and Dirk Serries - The Chapters of the Eclipse - Projekt

Bertrand Loreau - Let the Light Surround You - Spheric Music

Colin Rayment - Equilibrium - SynGate

David Helpling - IN - Spotted Peccary Music

Eleon - Magnetica - Heart Dance

Errant Space - Slow Wave - none

Forrest Smithson - Sky Mind Draming - none

Jim Ottaway - Somewhere In-Between - none

Klaus Schulze - Deus Arrakis - SPV

Max Corbacho - - Silentsun

NOX - Abyssal Codex - Winter-Light

OdNu - My Own Island - Audiobulb

Palancar - Live in Studio 2017-2019 - Emergent World

REMY - The Other Side - Deserted Island Music

Richard Scott - Everything Is Always at Once - Discus Music

Robert Schroeder - Spaces of a Dream - Spheric Music

Steve Roach - What Remains - Projekt

Thaneco and DASK - Stages - SynGate/Wave

Various Artists - Projekt 2022 - Projekt

Volker Lankow - Journey to Transient Places - Iapetus Music

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.