Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for September, 2022

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published October 11, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT
Bill Fox
WDS Productions

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for September, 2022.

Shows #1322 to #1326; 1-September-2022 to 29-September-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for September was Palancar.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================

Alio Die and Dirk Serries - The Chapters of the Eclipse - Projekt
Bertrand Loreau - Let the Light Surround You - Spheric Music
Colin Rayment - Equilibrium - SynGate
David Helpling - IN - Spotted Peccary Music
Eleon - Magnetica - Heart Dance
Errant Space - Slow Wave - none
Forrest Smithson - Sky Mind Draming - none
Jim Ottaway - Somewhere In-Between - none
Klaus Schulze - Deus Arrakis - SPV
Max Corbacho - - Silentsun
NOX - Abyssal Codex - Winter-Light
OdNu - My Own Island - Audiobulb
Palancar - Live in Studio 2017-2019 - Emergent World
REMY - The Other Side - Deserted Island Music
Richard Scott - Everything Is Always at Once - Discus Music
Robert Schroeder - Spaces of a Dream - Spheric Music
Steve Roach - What Remains - Projekt
Thaneco and DASK - Stages - SynGate/Wave
Various Artists - Projekt 2022 - Projekt
Volker Lankow - Journey to Transient Places - Iapetus Music

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

Bill Fox
Bill Fox is one of the most influential people in the international electronic music community. A tireless promoter of the genre in the northeastern United States, he hosts radio broadcasts of electronic music on two radio stations, both of which can also be heard streaming on the Internet. He has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997. Bill runs the Soundscapes Concert Series to present EM to the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania. A multi-instrumentalist who is equally at home on guitar, bass, saxophone, and synthesizers, he has lent his talents to the Ricochet Gathering albums as well as to a collaboration with world-famous space musician vidnaObmana. Bill plays in Twyndyllyngs, known for their weekly internet concerts on electro-music radio. He is a veteran of the electro-music, Different Skies, and Ricochet Gathering events. Then there are the other genres of music that interest Bill. But that's another story.
