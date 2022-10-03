On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-10-06

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Tapes and Topographies begins. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Fathoms on SimulacraRecords.

You will also hear new music by Sonogram on Simulacra Records and by Cosmic Ground on Studio Fleisch.

The latest show's playlist (September 29 - show #1326) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.