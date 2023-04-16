Officials Tell Military Vets That Burn Pit Injuries Now Covered by Their VA Health Coverage
The Philadelphia VA Medical Center is starting outreach efforts to veterans in the region who may benefit from new federal legislation.
Last August, President Biden signed a law that ensures that veterans who were exposed to burn pits and toxic exposures during military service will receive comprehensive healthcare under new Department of Veteran Affairs criteria.
WHYY’s Marcus Biddle reports.
Read the full story here.
(Original air-date: 4/5/23)