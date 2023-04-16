© 2023
Officials Tell Military Vets That Burn Pit Injuries Now Covered by Their VA Health Coverage

By Marcus Biddle | WHYY
Published April 16, 2023 at 12:42 AM EDT
Supplying the Medical Mission
Staff Sgt. Julianne Showalter/U.S. Air Force
/
DVIDS
Air Force Senior Airman Frances Gavalis tosses unserviceable uniform items into a burn pit, March 10, 2008.

The Philadelphia VA Medical Center is starting outreach efforts to veterans in the region who may benefit from new federal legislation.

Last August, President Biden signed a law that ensures that veterans who were exposed to burn pits and toxic exposures during military service will receive comprehensive healthcare under new Department of Veteran Affairs criteria.

WHYY’s Marcus Biddle reports.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 4/5/23)

