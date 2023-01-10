Pennridge LGBTQ Students Feel ‘Erased’ After Losing Pride Symbols in Schools, as Central Bucks Considers Its Own Ban
Bucks County’s Central Bucks School District is considering a policy that could censor certain discussions and decorations in schools. Legal experts believe the policy might ban inclusive symbols like LGBTQ Pride flags and conversations on cultural issues.
As WHYY’s Emily Rizzo reports, a similar policy has already gone into effect in a neighboring district.
Read the full story here.
(Original air-date: 1/10/23)