Pennridge LGBTQ Students Feel ‘Erased’ After Losing Pride Symbols in Schools, as Central Bucks Considers Its Own Ban

By Emily Rizzo | WHYY
Published January 10, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST
01-05-2023-k-paynter-pennridge-hs-GSA-students-group-shot-2-768x512.jpg
Kimberly Paynter
/
WHYY
Silas Nathan, 16, (left) Charle Weinlein, 16, (center) and Micah Cassanao, 17, (right) outside their school, Pennridge HS, in Bucks County, Pa.

Bucks County’s Central Bucks School District is considering a policy that could censor certain discussions and decorations in schools. Legal experts believe the policy might ban inclusive symbols like LGBTQ Pride flags and conversations on cultural issues.

As WHYY’s Emily Rizzo reports, a similar policy has already gone into effect in a neighboring district.

Read the full story here.

(Original air-date: 1/10/23)

WHYY Regional News
Emily Rizzo | WHYY
Emily Rizzo is a reporter and producer based in South Philadelphia. She mostly covers education-related issues for WHYY News and Keystone Crossroads.
See stories by Emily Rizzo | WHYY