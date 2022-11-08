WHYY Regional News Gubernatorial Candidate Josh Shapiro Casts Vote By Kenny Cooper | WHYY Published November 8, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 1:09 Cory Sharber / WHYY Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro posed for photos with some of his supporters while making an appearance in Philadelphia on Oct. 11, 2022. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was in Abington this morning casting his vote. WHYY’s Kenny Cooper has more.(Original air-date: 11/8/22)