Doctors, Elected Officials Criticize Oz’s Abortion Comments

By Kenny Cooper | WHYY
Published November 4, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT
Emma Lee
WHYY
Dr. Lisa Perriera, Chief Medical Director of The Women’s Centers, speaks out against Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz at a public rally in August.

Pennsylvania’s doctors and elected officials are criticizing Dr. Mehmet Oz’s debate night abortion comments. WHYY’s Kenny Cooper has more.

(Original air-date: 11/4/22)

WHYY Regional News
Kenny Cooper | WHYY
Kenny Cooper is WHYY’s suburban reporter covering Montgomery and Delaware counties. He joined WHYY in November 2020. Kenny, a Montgomery County native, graduated in 2020 from Temple University with a BA in journalism and political science.
