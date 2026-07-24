What the World Cup Brought to Communities Like Bethlehem

After more than a month of unforgettable matches, dramatic upsets and remarkable stories, the FIFA World Cup has crowned a new champion. Today we're joined one final time by Curt Mosel of ArtsQuest and Miguel Perez-Soto to reflect on the tournament's conclusion, what made this World Cup so memorable and what lies ahead for the world's biggest game.

Curt

The World Cup Final certainly lived up to expectations. Spain proved throughout this tournament that it was the most complete team in the field, and in the end, that consistency carried them to the championship. From the opening match to the championship, Spain played with remarkable discipline, composure and consistency. They controlled possession, dictated the pace of play and forced opponents to adapt to their style of soccer rather than the other way around.

But what really set Spain apart throughout this tournament was its defense. Their defense wasn’t just good, it was simply dominant. Spain conceded just one goal in the entire World Cup, and that came against Belgium in the quarterfinals. Every other opponent was held scoreless. To put that into perspective, this team shut out some of the biggest names in international soccer, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in the Round of 16, Kylian Mbappé and France in the semifinals, and then Lionel Messi and Argentina in the World Cup Final.

Perhaps the most remarkable statistic came in that championship match. Argentina—one of the most dangerous attacking teams in the world—didn't register a single shot on goal. Against a team led by Lionel Messi, that's almost unheard of on the biggest stage in the sport.

That kind of defensive performance doesn't happen because of one outstanding goalkeeper or one elite defender. It reflects an entire team committed to playing together. Every player tracked back, every player defended, every player understood their role, and they rarely gave opponents any space to create quality scoring chances.

Against Argentina, Spain once again trusted the formula that had carried them throughout the tournament. They stayed patient, controlled the midfield, capitalized on their opportunity in extra time and never allowed the emotions of the moment to take them away from their game plan. Argentina made them earn every minute of that victory, but Spain never abandoned the style that got them there. When you combine that level of defensive excellence with the creativity and composure they showed in attack, it's hard to imagine a more deserving World Cup champion.

Miguel

Argentina quizás no haya levantado el trofeo, pero su camino hasta la final fue, de todos modos, una de las historias más destacadas de este Mundial.

Demostraron una resiliencia increíble durante todo el torneo, superando rivales difíciles y encontrando la manera de estar a la altura de las circunstancias cuando más presión había. Eso fue lo que los llevó al partido por el campeonato y les ganó el respeto de los aficionados al fútbol de todo el mundo.

And of course, Lionel Messi once again reminded the world why he's considered one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. Whether this was his final World Cup match or not, his impact reaches far beyond one tournament or one result. For more than two decades, he's inspired generations of players with his vision, creativity and extraordinary skill. At 39 years old, after six World Cup appearances, more than 200 matches and 125 goals for Argentina, his legacy was already secure long before this final, which ended on a sour note for Argentina.

Championships are part of an athlete's legacy, but they don't define it entirely. Messi changed the way people think about the game, and he helped bring millions of fans to soccer around the world. Years from now, people won't just remember the score of this final—they'll remember having the opportunity to watch one of the greatest players in history compete on the sport's biggest stage.

Curt

Yes, Miguel. But as exciting as the final was—and to see Messi play perhaps what was his last game ever-- it was also unfortunate to see some of the emotions boil over after the final whistle. The World Cup brings incredible passion, but it also reminds us that sportsmanship matters just as much as talent. Spain celebrated a well-earned championship, and that's where the focus should remain.

And beyond the final, the third place match was also a terrific way to close out the tournament for England. After the disappointment of falling just short against Argentina, England responded with a hard-fought victory over France. That says a lot about the character of that team. It would have been easy to lose focus after missing out on the final, but instead they regrouped, played with purpose and finished the tournament on a high note.

France, meanwhile, remains one of the world's premier soccer nations. Even though they leave without a medal, they once again demonstrated incredible depth and talent, and I don't think anyone would be surprised to see them competing for another World Cup four years from now.

Miguel

El partido por el tercer puesto también nos recordó por qué este Mundial fue tan especial. Inglaterra y Francia podrían haberse sentido decepcionadas tras quedarse a las puertas de la final, pero en lugar de eso les regalaron a los hinchas uno de los partidos más entretenidos de todo el torneo.

A veces, el encuentro por la medalla de bronce no recibe demasiada atención, pero este demostró el orgullo y la determinación de dos grandes potencias del fútbol.

I also think we have to recognize what England and France accomplished. England's third-place finish is its best performance at a men's World Cup since winning the championship in 1966, and that's something their supporters should be incredibly proud of. To respond the way they did after such a heartbreaking semifinal loss says a lot about the character of that team.

Bukayo Saka was simply outstanding. Scoring a hat trick on one of the biggest stages in the world was a remarkable way to cap off what has been an incredible tournament for him, and I think we're watching one of England's next great stars come into his own.

And even in defeat, Kylian Mbappé continued to make history. By scoring twice, he became the all-time leading goal scorer in FIFA World Cup history. That's an extraordinary accomplishment when you consider the legends who have played this game over the last century.

One of the things this tournament reminded us is that championships matter, but so do the moments and the players who inspire people around the world.

England leaves with its best World Cup finish in sixty years. France leaves knowing it still has one of the brightest young superstars the game has ever seen in Kylian Mbappé. I don't think we've seen the last great World Cup from either of those nations.

Curt

And as we look ahead, I think this tournament leaves all four of these teams in very good positions. Spain has shown it has a generation of players capable of competing for years to come. Argentina may be entering a new chapter if this truly was Lionel Messi's final World Cup, but they've demonstrated they have talented young players ready to carry that tradition forward.

England continues to develop one of the deepest squads in international soccer, and after another strong tournament, they'll no doubt view this as a foundation to build upon. And France remains one of the world's elite programs, with the depth and experience to challenge for every major international competition.

Beyond these four, looking at the elite 8, the future is so bright for Norway, Belgium, Morocco and Switzerland, all of which cemented their statuses as emerging soccer powerhouses with deep pipelines of young, dynamic talent.

But there’s so much soccer to be played between now and 2030 when the next men’s FIFA World Cup will celebrate its 100th anniversary. For now, we’ll eagerly look ahead to Rio, and when it’s the women’s turn to shine and capture the world’s attention next year.