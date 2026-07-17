FIFA World Cup Nearing an Unforgettable Conclusion

The FIFA World Cup is down to its final two matches, and after weeks of unforgettable moments, the world's biggest sporting event is preparing to crown a new champion. Joining us once again are Curt Mosel of ArtsQuest and Miguel Perez-Soto to reflect on the semifinals and preview what promises to be an unforgettable World Cup Final."

Curt

Thanks, James.

One of the biggest stories of the semifinals was Spain's impressive victory over France. France entered the match with tremendous confidence after defeating Paraguay and then overcoming Morocco, but Spain once again showed why it has been one of the tournament's most complete teams from the very beginning.

They've been incredibly disciplined with the ball, they've controlled the tempo in almost every match they've played, and they've consistently found ways to break down even the tournament's strongest defenses. When you combine that patient possession style with their creativity in the attacking third, they've simply been one of the most difficult teams to beat.

France had moments where it threatened, particularly with Kylian Mbappé leading the attack, but Spain never seemed rattled. They stayed true to their style, managed the game well and deservedly earned their place in the final.

That's what championship teams do. They don't just rely on talent—they rely on composure, consistency and confidence.

Miguel

El rendimiento de España ha recordado a todos por qué siempre ha sido una de las grandes naciones del fútbol.

Su estilo de juego es un espectáculo para ver, porque cada jugador entiende perfectamente su función, tienen paciencia cuando mantienen la posesión del balón y rara vez parecen perder la calma, incluso cuando están bajo presión. Ahora tienen la oportunidad de competir por otro título de la Copa del Mundo.

Curt

I don't think many soccer fans could ask for a better final matchup than Spain and Argentina.

Spain has been the tournament's most consistent team from start to finish. They've controlled possession, dictated the pace of matches and found ways to wear opponents down with patience and precision. Against France, they showed once again why they're deserving finalists. Even with a player like Kylian Mbappé leading the attack, France struggled to find enough sustained opportunities because Spain simply controlled so much of the game.

France is still one of the world's elite programs, but against Spain they just couldn't impose the style they wanted to play. Credit really goes to Spain for forcing opponents to play on their terms throughout this tournament.

Miguel

El camino de Argentina hacia la final también reflejó lo que suelen hacer los campeones: demostrar resiliencia en los momentos más difíciles.

Inglaterra les exigió al máximo y luchó por cada oportunidad, pero Argentina nunca perdió la compostura. Se mantuvo fiel a su estilo de juego, tuvo paciencia y supo aprovechar los momentos clave para cambiar el rumbo del partido.

Esa ha sido una de las características más destacadas de este equipo argentino a lo largo de todo el torneo.

And once again, Lionel Messi delivered when his team needed him most. He continues to show why so many people consider him one of the greatest players in the history of soccer.

But what has impressed me most is that Argentina hasn't relied on one player. This team defends together, attacks together and believes in one another. That's why they're back in another World Cup Final.

Curt

I also have to give England a lot of credit. I know their supporters are disappointed because reaching the final was certainly within reach. England had an outstanding tournament and deserves credit for making it this far. But against Argentina, they couldn't capitalize on the chances they created, and that's often the difference at this stage. One missed opportunity or one moment of brilliance from Lionel Messi can end a World Cup dream.

Now England has an opportunity to regroup and finish the tournament on a high note against France in what should be a terrific third-place match between two outstanding teams. After such an emotional semifinal loss to Argentina, I’ll be interested to see how quickly England can regroup mentally.

If I had to make a prediction, I think France has a slight edge. Even though they fell short against Spain, I still believe they're one of the deepest and most talented squads in this tournament. Players like Kylian Mbappé have the ability to change a match in an instant, and I think France will be motivated to leave the World Cup with a medal after coming so close to reaching the final.

One thing I think everyone can appreciate is that the final brings together two teams that have played beautiful soccer throughout the tournament. Spain has been patient, disciplined and incredibly creative. Argentina has been passionate, resilient and inspired by players who always seem to rise to the occasion.

It's a final that represents two different styles, two rich football traditions and millions of passionate supporters around the world.

Miguel

And even people who don't normally follow soccer may find themselves cheering for Argentina, and a big reason for that is Lionel Messi. For so many fans around the world, this feels like the closing chapter of one of the greatest careers the sport has ever seen. Every generation has those iconic athletes whose impact goes far beyond their sport—people like Michael Jordan, Serena Williams or Tom Brady. Lionel Messi belongs in that conversation.

Whether you're an Argentina supporter or not, there's something special about watching a player of that caliber compete on the biggest stage one last time.

Al mismo tiempo, lo que hace que esta final sea tan fascinante es que España se ha ganado su lugar tanto como Argentina. Se podría decir que ha sido el equipo más completo del torneo de principio a fin. Por eso, esta no es simplemente una historia sobre un solo jugador.

Es un enfrentamiento entre, posiblemente, el mejor futbolista de su generación y uno de los equipos más fuertes del mundo. Creo que esa es la razón por la que los aficionados al fútbol, e incluso personas que normalmente no siguen este deporte, estarán pendientes del partido el domingo.

Tanto si apoyas a España como a Argentina, creo que los aficionados al fútbol de todo el mundo están a punto de disfrutar de una extraordinaria Final de la Copa del Mundo. Son dos equipos que se han ganado con mérito su presencia en esta instancia, y creo que estamos a punto de presenciar uno de los partidos más memorables de todo el torneo.

Curt

As this World Cup comes to a close, I think one of the biggest takeaways is how the tournament once again reminded us why soccer is called the world's game. From Team USA's inspiring run, to Norway's remarkable emergence, to unforgettable performances from players like Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland and Cape Verde’s goalie Vozinha, this tournament has given fans so many moments they'll remember for years to come.

I think this World Cup has delivered everything soccer fans could have hoped for. We've seen traditional powers live up to expectations. We've watched underdogs capture the world's imagination. We've witnessed unforgettable individual performances. And perhaps most importantly, we've seen communities around the world come together to celebrate the beautiful game.

And now it all comes down to one final match.

Whether you're watching in Madrid, Buenos Aires or right here in Bethlehem, I think soccer fans everywhere will be tuning in to see who lifts the trophy. And as we look ahead to the final, I think we're about to witness another memorable chapter in one of sports' greatest traditions.