The Ongoing Beauty and Heartbreak of the World Cup

The FIFA World Cup is entering one of its most exciting stages as the field narrows to the world's best teams. Here in the Lehigh Valley, soccer fans have been following every twist and turn of the tournament while gathering to celebrate the world's game together.

Joining us once again are Curt Mosel of ArtsQuest and Miguel Perez- Soto to reflect on the latest results and look ahead to the quarterfinals this weekend.

Curt

Thanks, James.

Like many American soccer fans, we were certainly disappointed to see the U.S. Men's National Team's World Cup run come to an end against Belgium.

But when you take a step back, I think this tournament should still be viewed as a significant step forward for the program. The U.S. opened by winning a very competitive group with impressive performances against Paraguay, Australia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. They played with confidence, showed they could control matches, and demonstrated a level of composure that we haven't always seen from American teams on the world's biggest stage.

Against Belgium, though, the margins became incredibly small—as they always do in knockout football. Losing Christian Pulisic during the match was a huge blow. He's the captain, the emotional leader and the player defenses have to account for every time he touches the ball. Without him, the U.S. lost some of its attacking rhythm at a critical point in the match.

There were also a few defensive breakdowns and some moments the team would certainly like back, including a couple of costly mistakes that Belgium was quick to capitalize on. Against one of the world's top-ranked teams, those moments can make all the difference.

But I don't think one match defines this tournament for the United States. If anything, this World Cup showed just how bright the future is for American soccer. Players like Malik Tillman continued to show why they're becoming leaders for this team, Alex Freeman emerged as one of the tournament's exciting young talents, and a number of younger players proved they belong on this stage.

Winning the group and advancing to the knockout rounds was more than many people predicted before the tournament began. With the World Cup returning to North America and this young core continuing to develop, I think American soccer has every reason to be optimistic about what's ahead.

You could feel that excitement every time Team USA played. Across the country, people who might not normally follow soccer were tuning in, gathering with family and friends, and discovering just how captivating the World Cup can be.

We saw that firsthand at SteelStacks, where thousands of fans came together for every U.S. match, creating an atmosphere that rivaled what you see in some of the world's great soccer cities. Watching children wearing U.S. jerseys celebrate alongside lifelong supporters and families from every background was a reminder that soccer's popularity in this country continues to grow. If this tournament proved anything, it's that the future of the game in the United States is incredibly bright—not just because of the players on the field, but because of the next generation of fans embracing the sport.

Miguel

Una de las historias más importantes de los octavos de final de hoy fue la dramática victoria de Argentina sobre Egipto 3 -2 Muchas personas esperaban que Argentina avanzara con comodidad, pero Egipto tenía otros planes. Salió al campo sin miedo, marcó temprano y puso a uno de los favoritos del torneo bajo una enorme presión.

Lo que más me impresionó de Argentina fue su capacidad de resiliencia. En lugar de entrar en pánico después de quedar en desventaja, el equipo mantuvo la calma, confió en su estilo de juego y poco a poco encontró la manera de volver al partido.

Eso es lo que hacen los equipos con estatura de campeón. Encuentran la forma de ganar incluso cuando las cosas no salen según lo planeado. En cuanto a Egipto, incluso en la derrota, creo que se ganó un gran respeto. Llevó a uno de los mejores equipos del mundo hasta el límite y demostró que merece estar en este escenario.

And of course, once again, Lionel Messi showed why he's one of the greatest players the game has ever seen. Every time Argentina needed a moment of inspiration, he seemed to provide it, and that's what makes great players so special. They have a way of changing the course of a match when the stakes are highest.

Now Argentina moves on to the quarterfinals carrying plenty of momentum, but after today's match, they also know there are no easy games left in this tournament.

One of the most emotional moments of the Round of 16 was Switzerland's victory over Colombia on penalty kicks. Colombia had become one of the tournament's most exciting teams, not only because of the way they played, but because of the incredible passion their supporters brought to every match. We saw that firsthand here in the Lehigh Valley, where Colombian fans created one of the most memorable atmospheres of the World Cup.

Penalty kicks are one of the hardest ways for any team to be eliminated because after such a hard-fought match, it often comes down to just a few moments.

At the same time, you have to give Switzerland tremendous credit. They've played with discipline, patience and composure throughout the tournament, and those qualities were on full display in one of the most pressure-filled situations in soccer.

Now Switzerland carries that confidence into the quarterfinals, proving once again that organization and teamwork can be just as important as star power in the World Cup.

Curt

Norway's victory over Brazil was one of the biggest shocks of the tournament and really announced them as legitimate title contenders. Erling Haaland has been at the center of that run. Every match, he seems to find another way to change the game, and now Norway has gone from being a dark horse to a team that no one wants to face.

We've also seen some heartbreaking exits. Portugal gave everything it had against Spain in what was one of the tournament's most entertaining matches, and Mexico fought until the very end against England but just couldn't quite find the breakthrough.

That's the beauty—and the heartbreak—of the World Cup. Every team arrives believing it can make history, but once you reach the knockout rounds, one moment, one goal or one mistake can end that dream.

Miguel

Esos partidos también demostraron por qué la gente se involucra tan emocionalmente en la Copa del Mundo. La derrota de Portugal ante España fue especialmente difícil porque muchos aficionados creían que esta podría ser la última oportunidad de Cristiano Ronaldo para levantar el trofeo de la Copa del Mundo.

Incluso en la derrota, Portugal mostró un enorme coraje y determinación, y creo que personas de todo el mundo apreciaron lo mucho que lucharon hasta el último momento.

El partido de México contra Inglaterra fue otro recordatorio de lo pequeñas que pueden ser las diferencias en el fútbol de eliminación directa. Sus seguidores nunca dejaron de creer, y esa es una de las cosas que hace que la Copa del Mundo sea tan especial. La pasión no termina con el pitido final.

Curt

Looking ahead, the quarterfinal matchups promise to be outstanding. France earned its place by defeating a determined Paraguay side that had become one of the feel-good stories of this tournament. Paraguay never stopped fighting, but France—led by star Kylian Mbappe-- showed exactly why it's considered one of the favorites to win the World Cup. They were patient, composed and took advantage when their opportunities came.

Now they face a Morocco team that continues to prove it's much more than a Cinderella story. Morocco has been one of the tournament's biggest stories, frustrating elite opponents with disciplined defending and making the most of its scoring chances.

This quarterfinal feels like a classic contrast in styles. France has incredible depth, world-class talent and championship experience, while Morocco has become one of the tournament's most resilient and disciplined teams.

That's what makes this match so fascinating. France may enter as the favorite, but Morocco has already shown they aren't intimidated by anyone. If they can stay organized defensively and create opportunities on the counterattack, they have every chance to make more World Cup history.

Miguel

Spain and Belgium may be one of the highest-quality matches of the entire tournament. Belgium enters with tremendous confidence after eliminating the United States. That victory reminded everyone why Belgium remains one of the world's elite teams. They have the physicality and experience to make life difficult for anyone, but Spain's ability to control possession and dictate the tempo has been one of the stories of this World Cup.

Spain has been patient, creative and incredibly difficult to break down. It almost feels like a chess match.

Whichever team is able to impose its style early could find itself with one foot in the semifinals.

Curt

Then there's Norway against England. This presents one of the tournament’s most intriguing tactical matchups.

As I said before, with Norway ousting Brazil—they’ve become one of the biggest stories of this World Cup. They've played with tremendous assurance and showed they belong on the world’s stage, and what once looked like a surprise run is now starting to look like a legitimate championship challenge.

England knows exactly where the danger is. It starts with Erling Haaland. I noted last week how he’s become one of the individual breakout stars of this World Cup. He's been one of the tournament's most steady finishers, and if he gets space around the goal, he can change a match in an instant. England has to find a way to limit his opportunities without sacrificing its own attack, and that's much easier said than done.

You can't simply assign one defender to Haaland because Norway has shown throughout this tournament that it can create opportunities from all over the field. England will need to stay disciplined, win the midfield battle and limit the service into Haaland if they want to keep him quiet. But that's much easier said than done.

That's why this matchup is so compelling. England has the pedigree and experience, but Norway is playing with confidence and ferocity and has become one of the tournament's biggest surprises. If Haaland gets into rhythm early, this could become one of the most entertaining matches of the entire World Cup.