Mike Flynn's Reporting for WDIY Wins 2026 PA Association of Broadcasters Award

The Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters (PAB) has announced that WDIY has won a 2026 Excellence in Broadcasting Award in the Local Radio Newscast category for Mike Flynn's 2025 story, Thousands Take to Bethlehem Streets for "No Kings" Protest.

This year's award ceremony was held in Harrisburg last month as the PAB recognized winners in several different categories for radio and television stations in the Commonwealth.

Flynn's news story covered the "No Kings" protest that occurred in Bethlehem on June 14, 2025 as part of a wave of national protests against the Trump administration. During the protest, an estimated crowd of 5,000 people turned out in city, intitially gathering at theBethlehem Rose Garden and marching to the corner of Main and Broad streets.

Mike Flynn / WDIY An estimated 5,000 people lined the streets of Bethlehem for the "No Kings" protest on June 14, 2025. Mike Flynn covered the event for WDIY.

For his story, Flynn spoke with the organizer, Brooke McDermottl covered Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds remarks, and spoke with several attendees for their reactions to the day's events.

This is WDIY's 14th Excellence in Broadcasting Award from the PAB in only five years. More information on the PAB can be found at the organization's website.