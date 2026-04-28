Northampton County Shares Details of Redistricting Ahead of Primary Election | WDIY Local News

A Northampton County redistricting plan was recently approved by the Court of Common Pleas, and now that plan is being rolled out ahead of the May 19 Primary Election. That means some voters will have new polling locations or district names.

Several suburban districts have seen significant growth in population in recent years. This has made adjustments to polling districts a necessary step as the County works to balance voter populations. Ultimately, officials hope the redistricting will ensure a smooth experience for all voters by reducing wait times and improving access.

Some polling boundaries have been expanded or split into more districts. Forks Township is one example, having been split from four districts into seven. Lower Nazareth Township will change from two districts to four, Palmer Township will add two districts and increase to nine polling locations, and Upper Nazareth Township will double its polling locations, going from two to four.

In other areas, two or more polling locations have been combined. Bangor Borough, which previously voted in four wards, has been combined into two districts. Some Bethlehem City, Easton City, and Lower Saucon Township voters will also see their districts consolidated.

Residents affected by these changes have been mailed updated voter registration cards. Those who believe they should have received a card but did not can email election@norcopa.gov .

All voters are encouraged to confirm whether their polling location has changed prior to Election Day. A full list of updated district names and polling locations, as well as a list of consolidated districts, can be found at NorthamptonVotes.com .

An interactive map is also available at that site where voters can select their address to confirm current district and polling location information.

