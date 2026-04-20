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Concord Chamber Singers' David Macbeth Previews Upcoming Spring Concert: 'Living Legends'

WDIY | By Karen El-Chaar
Published April 20, 2026 at 1:32 PM EDT
Concord Chamber Singers Director David Macbeth at the WDIY studios.

Karen El-Chaar welcomes David Macbeth, Artistic Director of the Concord Chamber Singers to preview their upcoming concert, Living Legends. The show focuses on contemporary composers, in direct contrast to the Concord Chamber Singers' fall season that featured Handel's Messiah.

The event will take place on Sunday, April 26, at 4:00 P.M. at the First Presbyterian Church in Bethlehem. Tickets and information regarding the event will be available at the Concord Chamber Singers' webpage.

(Original Air-Date: 4/15/2026)
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WDIY Headlines David MacbethConcord Chamber SingersLiveInterview
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday.
See stories by Karen El-Chaar
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