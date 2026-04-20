Concord Chamber Singers' David Macbeth Previews Upcoming Spring Concert: 'Living Legends'

Karen El-Chaar welcomes David Macbeth, Artistic Director of the Concord Chamber Singers to preview their upcoming concert, Living Legends. The show focuses on contemporary composers, in direct contrast to the Concord Chamber Singers' fall season that featured Handel's Messiah.

The event will take place on Sunday, April 26, at 4:00 P.M. at the First Presbyterian Church in Bethlehem. Tickets and information regarding the event will be available at the Concord Chamber Singers' webpage.

(Original Air-Date: 4/15/2026)