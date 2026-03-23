On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-03-26

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on the Asheville electro-music Festival concludes. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Asheville electro-music 2016 by various artists on a sampler compiled by the Asheville electro-music Festival on electro-music Media. You will also hear new music by Autistici on Audiobulb and by fields we found on quiet details.

Listen to the show on Thursday, March 26, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (March 19 - show #1494) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.