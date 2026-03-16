On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-03-19

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on the Asheville electro-music Festival continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Asheville electro-music 2015 by various artists on a sampler compiled by the festival on electro-music Media. You will also hear new music by Craig Padilla and Marvin Allen on Spotted Peccary Music and by Kayla Painter on quiet details.

Listen to the show on Thursday, March 19, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (March 5 - show #1493) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.