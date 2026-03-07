George Hrab Previews His Upcoming Concert, Paying Tribute to All 118 Elements

Arnie Lichten welcomes Lehigh Valley singer-songwriter George Hrab to the studio to talk about his upcoming concert, Occasional Songs for the Periodic Table. At the show, George will be joined by his George HraBand to perform one short song for each of the 118 elements on the periodic table.

The George HraBand will consist of:



George Hrab - guitar, vocals

Eric Kenlin - drums, vocals

Vinnie Puccio - bass

CJ Steinway - keyboards

Kiera Wilhelm - vocals, percussion

WFMZ's Bo Koltnow will serve as special guest narrator for the event.

Occasional Songs for the Periodic Table will take place at the Ice House in Bethlehem on Saturday, March 7, 2026. Doors are at 6:30, music will start at 7 PM. Tickets are available at the show's Eventbrite page.

(Original air-date: 3/2/2026)