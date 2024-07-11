WDIY Studio Session: Alex Radus and George Hrab

Two musical forces of nature collide on the airwaves as Arnie Lichten welcomes Alex Radus and George Hrab to the WDIY studio. They give a live performance of songs from their new album 'The Christmas Sweaters Presents: Christmas in July!' The pair talks about the work behind the album, which will be recorded live at Godfrey Daniels on Saturday, July 13, and their hopes that it will cool people down during the hot weather.

(Original air-date: 7/8/24)