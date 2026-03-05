More on WDIY and Miller-Keystone's Power of a Pint Campaign with Lina Barbieri and Barbara Miller

WDIY and Miller-Keystone Blood Center are partnering to create lifesaving action through the Power of a Pint campaign.

During the month of March, every successful blood donation made in WDIY's listening area will trigger a $50 donation to the station, thanks to a generous anonymous donor. Donors should use Group ID #8969 when registering to ensure their blood donation supports both local patients in need of lifesaving blood and strengthens public radio in the Lehigh Valley.

LOCAL VOICES. LIFESAVING CHOICES.

More information can be found here.