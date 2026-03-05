© 2026
More on WDIY and Miller-Keystone's Power of a Pint Campaign with Lina Barbieri and Barbara Miller

WDIY | By Margaret McConnell,
Shamus McGroggan
Published March 5, 2026 at 4:57 PM EST
Miller-Keystone Blood Center

WDIY and Miller-Keystone Blood Center are partnering to create lifesaving action through the Power of a Pint campaign.

During the month of March, every successful blood donation made in WDIY's listening area will trigger a $50 donation to the station, thanks to a generous anonymous donor. Donors should use Group ID #8969 when registering to ensure their blood donation supports both local patients in need of lifesaving blood and strengthens public radio in the Lehigh Valley.

LOCAL VOICES. LIFESAVING CHOICES.

More information can be found here.
WDIY Headlines Miller-Keystone Blood Centeremergency blood shortage
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
Shamus McGroggan
Shamus is WDIY's Membership and Development Director, responsible for managing the station's membership activities, grant writing, marketing, and online presence. He is also the producer and host of Tape Swap Radio.
See stories by Shamus McGroggan