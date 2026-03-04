© 2026
Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for March, 2026

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published March 4, 2026 at 9:03 PM EST
Mark Mosher
/
Mark Mosher Music

The Asheville electro-music Festival is the March Special Focus on Galactic Travels™.

The electro-music festival is the world's premiere event for experimental electronic music. Known as the "Woodstock of electronic music," it has featured concerts, seminars, demonstrations, workshops, jam sessions, collaborations, video art, and swap-meets. The version of the electro-music Festivals held in and near Asheville, NC, is the Special Focus this month and took place at the Asheville Masonic Temple and ultimately at White Horse Black Mountain.
Asheville electro-music Festival electronic music spacemusic Berlin School ambient Cosmic Music Kosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
