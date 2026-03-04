Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for March, 2026

The Asheville electro-music Festival is the March Special Focus on Galactic Travels™.

The electro-music festival is the world's premiere event for experimental electronic music. Known as the "Woodstock of electronic music," it has featured concerts, seminars, demonstrations, workshops, jam sessions, collaborations, video art, and swap-meets. The version of the electro-music Festivals held in and near Asheville, NC, is the Special Focus this month and took place at the Asheville Masonic Temple and ultimately at White Horse Black Mountain.