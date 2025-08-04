Historic Bethlehem Announces Events During Musikfest | WDIY Local News

If you plan on visiting Bethlehem during Musikfest this year, Historic Bethlehem Museums and Sites is reminding festival goers that there’s more to experience than just music.

A press release by the nonprofit lists several events and sites that are fee to the public. Fun-filled family crafts at Luckenbach Mill, open houses at the Grist Miller’s House, 1762 Waterworks and 1750 Smithy; and demonstrating artisans highlighting 18th – and 19th-century trades and crafts are among the wide variety of programming being offered.

Guests can start their historic week by stopping at the Schropp Dry Goods Shoppe on Main Street to pick up water, snacks or a Musikfest Mug.

The newly restored Grist Miller’s House adjacent to the Luckenbach Mill serves as the entry point for visitors exploring Bethlehem’s Colonial Industrial Quarter. In the 1750s, the CIQ was home to approximately 35 crafts, trades and industries, making it the first industrial center in the nation.

The 1762 Waterworks was the first pumped municipal water system in America. The public can visit this engineering marvel for free, learn about its history and see the 18-foot waterwheel in motion. HBMS is also offering seven different walking tours during the festival.

For complete information on programming during Musikfest, visit www.historicbethlehem.org/visit-us/musikfest.