Tips on Combatting Extreme Heat | WDIY Local News

The National Weather Service is predicting a prolonged heat wave this week as temperatures are expected to climb up to nearly 100 degrees, which according to the service, is the highest it has ever been in nearly 10 years.

Lehigh County Emergency Management has offered some tips on how to stay safe amidst the prolonged heat. They stated that most heat disorders occur because the victim has been exposed to heat for too long or are over-exercised for their age and condition. The two most common types of heat-related illnesses are heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

According to Emergency Management, infants and young children, adults 65+, and those with chronic medical conditions are more likely to succumb to extreme heat. Residents can stay alert for any heat advisories or warnings from local television, radio, or the internet.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the primary way to prevent heat illness is staying inside air-conditioned places.

Here are some tips from Emergency Management—

Never leave children or pets in a vehicle during the hottest months.

Stay indoors in the air conditioning as much as possible.

If you must be outside, limit your activity to only the morning and evening, and take many breaks in the shade.

Dress in light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, a hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen ranging from SPF-15 or higher.

Check on your family members, especially older adults and neighbors.

Use window reflectors in your home to reflect the heat outside.

If you don’t have air conditioning, visit a friend, neighbor, or a public place with AC.

Most importantly, stay hydrated as much as possible. Drink plenty of water and do not wait until you are thirsty to drink fluids. Avoid any sugared, caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, as they will dehydrate you.

More information can be found by calling Lehigh County Emergency Management.

The heat also causes significantly higher electricity usage.

PPL Electric offers these tips for customers to save energy and money while still staying comfortable during extreme heat—

Pull down drapes and shade during the day to block out the sun.

Set the thermostats between 72 and 78 degrees. Residents can save energy for every degree higher you can set your thermostat.

Try not to use large appliances such as dishwashers, stoves, washers and dryers

during the warmest hours of the day.

Extreme heat puts an additional demand on electrical equipment. PPL Electric prepares extensively to ensure reliable service, even in the hottest of temperatures.