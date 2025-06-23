Garage Psych Rockers, The Further, Turn Up Their Amps to Raise Funds for WDIY

Tape Swap Radio's Shamus McGroggan talks with the three members of the Lehigh Valley garage psych rock band, The Further — Dylan Loccarini, Egan Miller, and Jakob Christman.

The Further discuss their new band, playing their first live shows recently, the demos the band has created so far, and more. We also hear the premiere of some of the band's demo recordings.

The Further will be performing at the upcoming benefit show at the Bethlehem Area Public Library (BAPL) on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 8 PM. Proceeds from the event will support keeping WDIY's music shows that feature local music on the air. The event is all-ages.

Alongside The Further, the show will feature experimental rock band Hartle Road from Columbus, Mississippi (K Records) and stoner fuzz rockers Death Panels from Atlanta, Georgia (Echodelick Records).

More information on the show is available here.

(Original air-date: 6/23/2025)