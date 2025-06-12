© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Seth Witcher Prepares to Bring an Alternative Sound to Godfrey Daniels

WDIY | By Neil Hever
Published June 12, 2025 at 5:10 PM EDT
Former Lehigh Valley artist Seth Witcher is known for his passionate alternative and emo sound.
Seth Witcher
/
Contributed Photo
Former Lehigh Valley artist Seth Wither is known for his alternative and emo

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Seth Witcher talks with WDIY's Neil Hever as he prepares to return to his former home in the Lehigh Valley to perform at Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem on June 12.

Witcher spent years based out of Allentown, where he performed over 200 live shows a year on platforms like Fox 29, NBC10, Musikfest, and WDIY. Seth’s music channels vulnerability into strength, inviting listeners into an emotionally charged, uplifting experience that combines pop-punk, indie rock, R&B, and singer-songwriter storytelling.

Witcher's show at Godfrey Daniels takes place on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 7 PM. Tickets and information are available at Godfrey Daniels' website.

Seth Witcher upcoming tour dates:

Jun 12 Thu - Godfrey Daniels - Bethlehem, PA - 7:00 PM
Jun 13 Fri - Hotel Bethlehem - Bethlehem, PA - 6:00 PM ^
Jun 14 Sat - Ringers Roost Bar - Allentown, PA - 5:00 PM *
Jun 15 Sun - Two Stones Pub - Wilmington, DE - 12:00 PM *
Jun 15 Sun - Saloon 151 - West Chester, PA - 5:00 PM *
Jun 20 Fri - HIP Farmers Market - Nashville, TN - 5:00 PM *
Jun 26 Thu - Limoncello Restaurant - Chester Springs, PA - 5:00 PM *
Jun 27 Fri - Steel Club Golf Course - Hellertown, PA - 6:00 PM *
Jun 29 Sun - Foundation Tavern - Wescosville, PA - 5:00 PM *

* Free show
^ Reservation required

(Original air-dare: 6/12/2025)
Tags
WDIY Headlines Seth WitcherGodfrey DanielsLiveInterview
Neil Hever
Neil began his radio career as a student disc jockey at Muhlenberg college radio station WMUH in 1978. After earning a B.A. degree from the college, he spent the next 13 years in commercial radio and sound production at WSAN, Creative Sound studios and later at WAEB. In 1981, while attending Muhlenberg College, he and another community member joined together to form the first organized group of community radio volunteers in the Lehigh Valley. The group began incorporation meetings in 1984 and spent the next decade building support for a new community based station. WDIY 88.1 FM began broadcasting in 1995. Neil joined the staff in August of 1997 as Program Director and was promoted to Operations Director in February 2008.
See stories by Neil Hever
Related Content