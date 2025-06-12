Seth Witcher Prepares to Bring an Alternative Sound to Godfrey Daniels

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Seth Witcher talks with WDIY's Neil Hever as he prepares to return to his former home in the Lehigh Valley to perform at Godfrey Daniels in Bethlehem on June 12.

Witcher spent years based out of Allentown, where he performed over 200 live shows a year on platforms like Fox 29, NBC10, Musikfest, and WDIY. Seth’s music channels vulnerability into strength, inviting listeners into an emotionally charged, uplifting experience that combines pop-punk, indie rock, R&B, and singer-songwriter storytelling.

Witcher's show at Godfrey Daniels takes place on Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 7 PM. Tickets and information are available at Godfrey Daniels' website.

Seth Witcher upcoming tour dates:

Jun 12 Thu - Godfrey Daniels - Bethlehem, PA - 7:00 PM

Jun 13 Fri - Hotel Bethlehem - Bethlehem, PA - 6:00 PM ^

Jun 14 Sat - Ringers Roost Bar - Allentown, PA - 5:00 PM *

Jun 15 Sun - Two Stones Pub - Wilmington, DE - 12:00 PM *

Jun 15 Sun - Saloon 151 - West Chester, PA - 5:00 PM *

Jun 20 Fri - HIP Farmers Market - Nashville, TN - 5:00 PM *

Jun 26 Thu - Limoncello Restaurant - Chester Springs, PA - 5:00 PM *

Jun 27 Fri - Steel Club Golf Course - Hellertown, PA - 6:00 PM *

Jun 29 Sun - Foundation Tavern - Wescosville, PA - 5:00 PM *

* Free show

^ Reservation required

(Original air-dare: 6/12/2025)