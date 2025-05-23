Chris Simmons Is Bringing a British Music Hall Experience Back to Godfrey Daniels

Self-described student of British popular theater and producer of An Evening at a British Music Hall, Chris Simmons, sits down with Celtic Faire host Rick Weaver to discuss discusses the history of British Music Halls and his show coming to Godfrey Daniels on Friday, May 23 and Saturday, May 24.

Simmons' An Evening at a British Music Hall has been running for over 50 years, with performances spanning the Lehigh Valley, New York City, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Washington, DC. For 48 of those years, its unofficial home has been Godfrey Daniels, with the last performance in 2014. This year's shows mark a return to the Bethlehem coffeehouse and concert space after more than a decade.

Tickets and information for the Saturday, May 23 show is available here; Sunday's tickets and information is available here.