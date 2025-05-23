© 2025
Chris Simmons Is Bringing a British Music Hall Experience Back to Godfrey Daniels

WDIY | By Rick Weaver
Published May 23, 2025 at 3:36 PM EDT
Godfrey Daniels
/
Contributed photo

Self-described student of British popular theater and producer of An Evening at a British Music Hall, Chris Simmons, sits down with Celtic Faire host Rick Weaver to discuss discusses the history of British Music Halls and his show coming to Godfrey Daniels on Friday, May 23 and Saturday, May 24.

Simmons' An Evening at a British Music Hall has been running for over 50 years, with performances spanning the Lehigh Valley, New York City, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Washington, DC. For 48 of those years, its unofficial home has been Godfrey Daniels, with the last performance in 2014. This year's shows mark a return to the Bethlehem coffeehouse and concert space after more than a decade.

Tickets and information for the Saturday, May 23 show is available here; Sunday's tickets and information is available here.
Rick Weaver
Rick Weaver is the host of Celtic Faire, WDIY's show dedicated to Celtic music which airs Thursdays from 7 - 9 pm.
See stories by Rick Weaver
