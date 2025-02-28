Southern Lehigh Superintendent Placed on Leave | WDIY Local News

Dr. Michael Mahon took over the superintendent role for the Southern Lehigh School District in 2021. Prior to that, he served as superintendent for the Abington Heights School District in Lackawanna County for 17 years.

On Thursday, the Southern Lehigh School District confirmed that Mahon has been placed on administrative leave.

The news comes shortly after tensions rose at Monday’s board meeting. Board president Emily Gehman said Mahon’s work often causes divisions amongst the board. She emphasized that it’s their job to “take action to correct the superintendent’s judgement” if necessary.

Other board members spoke against Gehman’s comments, saying that type of discussion belongs in an executive meeting and showing support for Mahon.

In a response, Mahon expressed his willingness to discuss any concerns in either a public or private setting. He also voiced pride in the work he’s done and said he intends to continue working as he has been.

Mahon’s appointment runs through June 2026. No further details have been provided at this time. Both Mahon and members of the board have declined to comment.