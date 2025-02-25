Habitat for Humanity Completes Latest Local Homes | WDIY Local News

The work of Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley is inspired by the belief that every person deserves a decent place to live. Through their Homeownership and Critical Home Repair Programs, they help low to moderate income families forge a path to affordable and sustainable homeownership.

This week, the organization announced the completion of their 139th and 140th homes and the dedication of these houses to two hardworking families.

Work on the homes, located on Philip Street in South Bethlehem, began in late 2022. The sites were excavated and redeveloped. Over the past two years, volunteers from Habitat Lehigh Valley, CORE, and TeamBuilders have been working to build the homes.

Working to engage the entire community in the construction of each home they build, Habitat also received substantial support from multiple sponsors and community members. Volunteer and monetary assistance is always needed. Information about both opportunities can be found at habitatlv.org.

The project includes two twin homes, creating four available units with four bedrooms and two bathrooms each. Habitat Lehigh Valley says the families moving into the units are the largest families they’ve served so far.

Habitat Lehigh Valley was founded in 1989. Since then, their homes have a 99% retention rate and a 4/4 star rating on Charity Navigator. Their 140 homes have been built with the help of 415 volunteer hours each week.