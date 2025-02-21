Bethlehem Mayor Launches Reelection Campaign | WDIY Local News

Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds held a campaign kick-off at the Dream Boyd Theatre on Thursday, where he said he plans to continue the work he’s been doing.

“Build new parks, make our roads safer, have financial stability, continue to support our public safety – like, the things that make people want to live in the City of Bethlehem.”

When asked about campaign plans, Reynolds emphasized that he’s always been focused on meeting people where they are. This will mean a grassroots approach of going out into the community and knocking on doors to learn more about local priorities.

In a positive speech, Reynolds noted the promises he’s kept from his first campaign four years ago. He gave much of the credit for his success to the people of Bethlehem.

“People ask me that all the time, ‘Where’s your confidence come from?’ And it’s because of you. Because we understand around here how to keep promises.”

Reynolds praised the city’s belief in the success of all rather than the success of a few. That includes celebrating progress that’s being made while acknowledging the progress that’s still needed. All progress, he says, can only be made by working together.

Former U.S. Representative Susan Wild, who lost her reelection bid to Republican Ryan Mackenzie in November, was one of the event attendees.

“I’m really enjoying being out at a social event not as a candidate and not as an elected official because it gives you a lot of freedom to just mingle and have fun.”

Wild expressed her belief in the value of bipartisan politics, but said the current state of government makes Democratic leaders – both locally and nationally – more important.

Reynolds’ only opponent at this time is City Council member Grace Crampsie Smith, who is also running as a Democrat.