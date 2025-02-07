Local Representatives React to New State Budget | WDIY Local News

In his 2025-26 budget address this week, Governor Josh Shapiro repeated his belief that Pennsylvania is on the rise following historic investments in several areas. But legislators are split on whether the new budget will keep Pennsylvania moving forward.

State Representative Mike Schlossberg voiced his strong support for the new budget, particularly for the education funding. He applauded the positive impacts the investments will have on local students. The budget also provides assistance for his BOOST program, which creates out-of-school educational programs for youth.

State Representative Peter Schweyer, who serves as the Majority Chair of the PA House Education Committee, also praised Shapiro’s education investments, saying that the budget seeks to ensure quality education for every student regardless of zip code.

The budget calls for a $75 million increase in Basic Education Funding and a $40 million increase in Special Education Funding.

Schweyer and Schlossberg also applauded the funding for career and technical education, mental health care, and affordable housing development.

Some legislators have been more critical of the governor’s budget, like State Representative Gary Day of Lehigh County, who says the 7.5% increase in spending doesn’t match the projected 2.5% growth in revenue.

Day called the budget a “wish list” that doesn’t focus on the taxpayers of Pennsylvania. He praised the proposed investments in emergency responders, pre-k programs, and career and technical schools.

The House Appropriations Committee will hold a series of hearings on the budget beginning on February 18, leading up to a finalization deadline of June 30.